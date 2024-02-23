Agents of the Atesh partisan movement documented the arrival of a substantial fleet of Russian tanks at the Yevpatoriya railway station in occupied Crimea, according to a post on their Telegram channel. The partisans released pertinent videos, highlighting that “the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front are forcing the occupiers to deplete their reserves.”

They also provided the coordinates of the tank parking lot: The partisans closely monitored the unloading process of the tanks at Yevpatoriya’s Tovarna station. “After unloading, our agent counted more than 30 T-62 tanks,” the report disclosed. These are Soviet-era tanks manufactured before 1975 and are now decommissioned in Russia. “The lack of new models of tanks on the battlefield and their replacement with old ones will not greatly increase the firepower of the occupiers,” the partisans said. Advertisement “Anyway, not all of these tanks are expected to reach the front lines,” they added. In addition to their observations in Yevpatoriya, agents of the partisan movement conducted surveillance in the Crimean village of Hvardiiskе, where they uncovered the storage location of a range of Russian military equipment. The guerrillas published relevant photos and videos documenting their findings.