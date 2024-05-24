Ukraine has adopted a draft law in preparation for joining the EU’s Roam-like-at-Home initiative that was introduced in 2017, though it still requires substantial changes to the country’s existing regulations and approvals from the EU.

“In the second reading, the Parliament adopted draft law No. 10265 on the implementation of European legislation on roaming. Thanks to this decision, Ukraine continues the process of joining the single digital market with EU countries (Roam like at home),” reported the Ministry of Digital Transformation in a press release.

The draft law would now need the signature of the Speaker of the Parliament, then the President of Ukraine to take effect.

Ukraine’s eventual integration into the EU’s unified roaming network would allow Ukrainians to access roaming services in the bloc – as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway – without additional charges, similar to EU residents at present.

Similarly, the eventual integration would also allow EU citizens to enjoy roaming services in Ukraine with no extra charges.

The initiative includes a fair-use policy where there are no restrictions on call and text across the bloc, but the amount of mobile data under domestic charges is limited to avoid abuses.

At present, Ukrainians can access roaming services in the bloc under temporary preferential conditions provided by European operators following Russia’s 2022 invasion, but joining the initiative would provide permanent access in preferential terms.

However, for Ukraine to formally join the EU initiative, more work is required.

“Next, we must receive a positive assessment of legislative changes from the European side and start negotiations on joining the single roaming space with the EU. After all, our goal is to maintain low tariffs for Ukrainians on a permanent basis even after the victory,” said Mykhailo Federov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation.

Additionally, tariff regulations for Ukrainian operators are also subject to change to fulfill the EU’s requirements, which would likely require Ukraine to raise the price of mobile internet.

“Tariff regulation will change. Limit tariffs for roaming services will be established, as in the EU. This is necessary so that roaming services are billed as domestic tariffs.

“Operators will need to adapt to the updated legislation, tariff regulations, protection mechanisms for users of roaming services and finalize their systems to meet the requirements,” read the press release.

The regulation also extends to the pricing of mobile services, where “mutual pricing between operators will be determined.”

At present, Ukrainians have access to unlimited 4G data for as little as Hr.410 ($10), where it costs 50 Polish złoty ($13) in neighboring Poland for 80Gb of 5G data.

In Germany, unlimited mobile data can cost upwards of €40 ($43).