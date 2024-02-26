Atesh partisans claimed successfully tampering with Russian tanks stationed at a railway station in Yevpatoria, Crimea, which will directly hinder Kremlin armored advances in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to their report shared via Telegram.

The partisans managed to interfere with the tanks while in the city, with the report saying that “there is a high probability that they will not be deployed to the [battle] field, and if they are, they will not return.”

Atesh observed a significant decrease in tanks at the Tovarna station in Yevpatoria.

They further explained that some of the tanks stationed at the station had already been dispatched to the front lines due to the shortage of heavy equipment in the failed offensive operations of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

On February 23, agents of the Atesh partisan movement documented the arrival of a substantial fleet of Russian tanks at the Yevpatoria railway station in occupied Crimea, stressing that “the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the front are forcing the occupiers to deplete their reserves.”

Atesh closely monitored the unloading process of the tanks at Yevpatoria’s Tovarna station, with their agents counting more than 30 T-62 tanks. These are Soviet-era tanks manufactured before 1975 and are now decommissioned in Russia.

“The lack of new models of tanks on the battlefield and their replacement with older ones will not greatly increase the firepower of the occupiers,” the partisans reported.

Additionally, Atesh agents overheard conversations among Russian soldiers in the Crimean village of Hvardiiskе, revealing reluctance among troops to be deployed to Krynky in the Kherson region or Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the partisans, they learned about significant losses suffered by Kremlin forces in these sectors, with Russian soldiers being thrown to “the slaughter.”

Earlier, members of the Atesh partisan movement posted a report detailing their surveillance of Russian troop fortifications and a military unit within occupied Crimea.

The partisans closely observed Russia’s construction progress and strategic defense plans, noting continuous efforts by Russian forces to fortify their positions in the occupied territories.