President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he would be open to immediate peace talks with Russia if it pulled its troops out of his country.

"Russia can start the negotiations with us tomorrow, not waiting for anything, if they pull out from our legal territories," Zelensky told reporters at a press conference in Switzerland following a major diplomatic summit on Kyiv's plan to end the conflict.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Zelensky, however, revealed that Russia was "not ready" to discuss a just and lasting peace.

"Russia does not want peace, that is a fact... Russia and their leadership are not ready for a just peace, that's a fact," the president said.

He disclosed that the current level of Western military aid being sent to his country is not enough to ensure Kyiv wins the war against Russia.

Advertisement

"There is aid. There are serious packages. Is it enough to win? No. Is it late? Yes," Zelensky told a press conference.

According to him, China is not Ukraine's enemy despite its close ties with Russia, as he called for Beijing to seriously engage with developing peace proposals.

"China could help us," Zelensky said at a press conference after a summit, which China did not attend.

"Ukraine never said that China is our enemy," he added.

The news will be updated