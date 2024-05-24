US President Joe Biden is likely to skip the Ukrainian Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June this year, as he is scheduled to be in California at the same time for a presidential campaign fundraiser, Bloomberg reports.

The peace summit is to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, directly after G7 leaders meet in Italy, some of whom will travel to Switzerland for the summit.

However, neither President Biden nor Vice President Harris will be among them, sources familiar with the situation said.

After the G7, Biden plans to fly to Los Angeles to take part in a June 15 fundraising event hosted by well-known TV personality Jimmy Kimmel, which will be attended not only by movie stars, but also by former President Barack Obama. A similar event last year raised over $15 million for Biden’s campaign war chest.

“It also reflects a broader pessimism about the [peace] conference, which Switzerland agreed to organize when President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country in January,” Bloomberg writes.

It is expected that representatives of 70 countries will participate in the summit, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In May 2024, the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited leaders from more than 160 countries to participate in the summit, which aims to find a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine based on the provisions of Kyiv’s Peace Formula.