‘A Powerful Sign of Support’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 8
Jan. 8, 05:04
Japan’s top diplomat makes surprise visit to Kyiv, AFU hits Russian air defenses, airfields and bridge; Kremlin on track to suffer half-million dead this year; Moscow on the march in Marinka
By John Moretti
Appeasement Does Not Pay EXCLUSIVE
Jan. 2, 10:54
Has the West learned nothing from the mistakes of the 1930s?
By George Monastiriakos
The World Bank Allocates Over a Billion Dollars to Ukraine, Primarily From Japan
Dec. 15, 2023
These funds will be directed to the payment of pensions, teachers' salaries, and support of internally displaced persons, allowing Ukraine to focus its internal resources on the needs of the military.
By Kyiv Post