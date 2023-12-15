Latest
War in Ukraine
Jan. 8, 05:04
Japan’s top diplomat makes surprise visit to Kyiv, AFU hits Russian air defenses, airfields and bridge; Kremlin on track to suffer half-million dead this year; Moscow on the march in Marinka
US
Jan. 2, 10:54
Has the West learned nothing from the mistakes of the 1930s?
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
These funds will be directed to the payment of pensions, teachers' salaries, and support of internally displaced persons, allowing Ukraine to focus its internal resources on the needs of the military.