The printing house was targeted by Russian missiles on May 23, resulting in seven fatalities, over 20 injuries, and the destruction of 50,000 publications.

It is not specified when exactly Zelensky visited Kharkiv and recorded the appeal against the background of the printing house destroyed on May 23.

Russian Strike on Major Printing House Jeopardizes Industry Capacity

"It's a pleasure for them to burn. We all know who we're dealing with. Russia is ruled by people who want to make it the norm to burn lives, destroy towns and villages, divide peoples and erase national borders with war," Zelensky said, standing amidst the ruins of the printing house.

Advertisement

Zelensky called for global intervention to stop the war. He highlighted an upcoming "peace summit" in Switzerland in mid-June and urged world leaders, including President Biden and President Xi, to participate actively.

"I appeal to the leaders of the world who are so far away from the global efforts to prepare for the "peace summit": to President Biden, the leader of the United States, to President Xi, the leader of China. We do not want the UN Charter to burn down, just like these books. I hope you don't want to either," Zelensky said.

He also noted Ukraine's history of being misled in negotiations with Russia, stressing the need for the involvement of leaders "whom Russia cannot deceive".

Other Topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 25, 2024 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

"Does Russia want a dialogue? Ukraine has the world's largest experience of deception by Russia in negotiations. Deception, which, in particular, was a cover for Russia to prepare for this war," he stated.

The visit coincided with another Russian strike in Kharkiv the day before, targeting the Epicenter construction hypermarket and resulting in 14 fatalities and 45 injuries. The precise timing of Zelensky's visit was not specified.