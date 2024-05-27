Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday, May 27, as he seeks accelerated aid to combat Russia's invasion.

The Spanish prime minister's office confirmed that Sanchez would receive Zelensky at noon, followed by a joint press conference.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Spanish royal family announced that King Felipe VI will also meet Zelensky at the palace after his meeting with the prime minister. King Felipe and Queen Letizia will then host a lunch in Zelensky's honour.

This marks Zelensky's first official visit to Spain since he assumed office in 2019, occurring over two years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The visit was originally scheduled for mid-May but was postponed due to a Russian offensive in Kharkiv region.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Sanchez informed the Spanish parliament on Wednesday that the two countries are preparing to sign a bilateral cooperation agreement.

"We have made decisive progress in our bilateral relations with the Ukrainian government," said Sanchez.

"So much so that I can announce today that, as soon as the situation on the front allows, we will sign an agreement with Ukraine that will increase economic, social, and institutional cooperation between our countries."

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Spain Offers Kyiv One Bn Euros in Military Aid As Zelensky Visits BREAKING War in Ukraine
Spain Offers Kyiv One Bn Euros in Military Aid As Zelensky Visits
By AFP
6m ago
Nearly 5,000 Ukrainian Inmates Volunteer to Fight War in Ukraine
Nearly 5,000 Ukrainian Inmates Volunteer to Fight
By Kyiv Post
24m ago
Ukraine's Zelensky in Madrid to Sign Spain Security Deal War in Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelensky in Madrid to Sign Spain Security Deal
By AFP
42m ago
Zelensky Reports New Russian Troop Build-Up Near Kharkiv War in Ukraine
Zelensky Reports New Russian Troop Build-Up Near Kharkiv
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Lithuania's President: Former Banker, Ukraine Ally
Next » Death Toll From Russian Strike on Kharkiv Hardware Store Hits 16