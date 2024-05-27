Two unknown drones allegedly struck a Russian gas station in a sequential attack, with the first drone conducting the initial hit, with a second striking only after fire fighters and rescue personnel arrived in a Kremlin-style so-called “double-tap.”

Overnight on May 26-27, the two unknown drones allegedly attacked a gas station in the Russian city of Livny, Orel region apparently mimicking the Moscow method designed to cause casualties among those aiding in rescue operations. According to the governor of the region, Andrei Klitschkov, one firefighter was killed and three others were injured.

Klitschkov said, “Part of the facade of the administrative building was damaged, and emergency services and the city administration immediately arrived to localize and eliminate the consequences.”

According to him, when the emergency services and the city administration arrived at the scene, the gas station was attacked again by a second drone. The fire department driver was killed.

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA reports that 2 stations located 250 meters from each other were damaged.

On Monday morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense over Russia had destroyed 12 drones. Officials said six UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Orel region: four over the Krasnodar Territory, and one each over the Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

Also on Monday morning, Kyiv Post’s military intelligence sources reported a new record for the range of kamikaze drones.

On May 26, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) attacked the Voronezh-M radar, early warning long-range ariel surveillance station in Orsk, in Russia’s Orenburg region. The Ukrainian UAV flew more than 1,800 kilometers to the Russian facility.

At the time of publication, no group or individual had claimed responsibility for the double-tap drone strike, which could be considered a violation of the international laws of armed conflict.