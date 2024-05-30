Russian forces launched yet another missile attack against Ukraine on Thursday morning, May 30, firing Shahed drones and missiles from at least four strategic bombers, targeting different regions across Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the morning of May 30 that air defense units had intercepted 33 Shahed drones and 7 out of 11 launched cruise missiles overnight, protecting regions including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian forces shot down seven Shahid drones overnight. Still, the debris from the UAVs damaged a power line.

At least five missile strikes targeted infrastructure and residential areas in the Malodanyliv community in the Kharkiv region. According to Oleksandr Gololobov, the head of the Malodanyliv community, Russian troops were likely using S-300 ballistic missiles.

Advertisement

The strikes damaged shops, a medical facility, a library, and a sports school. Over 100 apartments were left without windows. Fortunately, no casualties from the strikes have been reported so far.

This massive attack comes shortly following the previous one, launched Sunday morning. The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the morning of May 26 that air defense units had intercepted 31 Shahed drones and 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles overnight.

In the Vinnytsia region, in the town of Zhmerynka, three four-story residential buildings, seven private residential buildings, and six passenger cars were damaged as a result of an enemy drone crash. 3 people were injured and refused to be hospitalized. Forty people were evacuated from the apartments.

‘Soldiers Drink Their Urine’ - Russian Soldier on Hellish Conditions
Other Topics of Interest

‘Soldiers Drink Their Urine’ - Russian Soldier on Hellish Conditions

According to an intercepted call, Russian forces are under constant fire from Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv sector, forcing them to hide in “burrows.”
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
US Accuses China’s Leadership Over Ukraine, Delivers New Sanctions Warning War in Ukraine
US Accuses China’s Leadership Over Ukraine, Delivers New Sanctions Warning
By Euractiv
27m ago
Moscow Minister Implies Peace Possible Only If Kremlin Keeps Invaded Territories War in Ukraine
Moscow Minister Implies Peace Possible Only If Kremlin Keeps Invaded Territories
By Kyiv Post
31m ago
‘Soldiers Drink Their Urine’ - Russian Soldier on Hellish Conditions Drones
‘Soldiers Drink Their Urine’ - Russian Soldier on Hellish Conditions
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
EXPLAINED: What You Need to Know about Supplying Ukraine with Long-Range Missiles War in Ukraine
EXPLAINED: What You Need to Know about Supplying Ukraine with Long-Range Missiles
By Andreas Umland
1h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Poland Arrests 3 on Suspicion of Russia-Inspired Arson Attacks
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: May 30, 2024