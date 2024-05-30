Russian forces launched yet another missile attack against Ukraine on Thursday morning, May 30, firing Shahed drones and missiles from at least four strategic bombers, targeting different regions across Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the morning of May 30 that air defense units had intercepted 33 Shahed drones and 7 out of 11 launched cruise missiles overnight, protecting regions including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian forces shot down seven Shahid drones overnight. Still, the debris from the UAVs damaged a power line. At least five missile strikes targeted infrastructure and residential areas in the Malodanyliv community in the Kharkiv region. According to Oleksandr Gololobov, the head of the Malodanyliv community, Russian troops were likely using S-300 ballistic missiles. Advertisement The strikes damaged shops, a medical facility, a library, and a sports school. Over 100 apartments were left without windows. Fortunately, no casualties from the strikes have been reported so far.