Russian forces launched yet another missile attack against Ukraine on Thursday morning, May 30, firing Shahed drones and missiles from at least four strategic bombers, targeting different regions across Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the morning of May 30 that air defense units had intercepted 33 Shahed drones and 7 out of 11 launched cruise missiles overnight, protecting regions including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian forces shot down seven Shahid drones overnight. Still, the debris from the UAVs damaged a power line.
At least five missile strikes targeted infrastructure and residential areas in the Malodanyliv community in the Kharkiv region. According to Oleksandr Gololobov, the head of the Malodanyliv community, Russian troops were likely using S-300 ballistic missiles.
The strikes damaged shops, a medical facility, a library, and a sports school. Over 100 apartments were left without windows. Fortunately, no casualties from the strikes have been reported so far.
This massive attack comes shortly following the previous one, launched Sunday morning. The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the morning of May 26 that air defense units had intercepted 31 Shahed drones and 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles overnight.
In the Vinnytsia region, in the town of Zhmerynka, three four-story residential buildings, seven private residential buildings, and six passenger cars were damaged as a result of an enemy drone crash. 3 people were injured and refused to be hospitalized. Forty people were evacuated from the apartments.
