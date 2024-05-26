Russian forces launched yet another missile attack against Ukraine on Sunday morning, May 26, firing Shahed drones and missiles from at least 4 strategic bombers, targeting different regions across Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the morning of May 26 that air defense units had intercepted 31 Shahed drones and 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles overnight, protecting regions including Mykolaiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Chernihiv.
Governor Vitalii Kim of the Mykolaiv region reported that Russian drones damaged the windows of a preschool building while air defence units successfully intercepted three drones over the area.
In the Vinnytsia region, in the town of Zhmerynka, three four-story residential buildings, seven private residential buildings, and six passenger cars were damaged as a result of an enemy drone crash.
Governor Serhii Borzov reported that 3 people were injured and refused to be hospitalized. Forty people were evacuated from the apartments.
In response to the Russian assault, Poland announced it had scrambled military jets to secure its airspace.
The overnight aerial attack came shortly after Russian troops bombed a busy shopping centre in Kharkiv on May 25, which killed at least 12 people and injured 43.
