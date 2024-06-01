According to an Atesh movement partisan, the Russian forces on the Crimean peninsula are moving Kremlin aircraft to inactive airfields, fearing future strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

A servicemember from Russia’s 27th Aviation Division reported work to reopen the Zavodskoye airport in Simferopol with repairs underway on runways, taxiways, and building structures. Additionally, the Russians are transferring military equipment and personnel to the airfield.

After the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014, the airport was only used for flights to and from Russia.