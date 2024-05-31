Kyiv Post sources report that Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU), working with the Security Service (SBU), conducted a multi-day operation to destroy the logistics supporting Russian troops in Crimea.

According to early information, a comprehensive strike was carried out on substations and power grids, and on light oil reserves in Russia‘s Krasnodar Krai.

The source said the AFU launched a missile strike on two ferries operating to the port of Kavkaz that Kremlin forces were using for logistical support.