Kyiv Post sources report that Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU), working with the Security Service (SBU), conducted a multi-day operation to destroy the logistics supporting Russian troops in Crimea.
According to early information, a comprehensive strike was carried out on substations and power grids, and on light oil reserves in Russia‘s Krasnodar Krai.
The source said the AFU launched a missile strike on two ferries operating to the port of Kavkaz that Kremlin forces were using for logistical support.
This infrastructure was used by the enemy for logistics and supply of the army.
Then, SBU drones targeted substations that supply electrical power directly to the Crimean Peninsula,and ports in the waters of the Kerch Strait.
Earlier, the General Staff reported that on May 30 the AFU used ATACMS missiles to strike the Kerch ferry crossing that had been supplying the Russians.
On that same night, the SBU, working with the Ukrainian Navy, hit a transshipment oil depot in the seaport of Kavkaz. This depot had been used to transport light oil products to Russian forces in Crimea. Following the AFU attack, a large-scale fire erupted, which could be detected by satellites.
On the morning of Friday, May 31, the General Staff announced that the AFU attack on the oil terminal in the Kavkaz port area was executed using several Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles.
