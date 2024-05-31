Former US President Donald Trump's unprecedented trial for falsifying business records shows the White House is "eliminating" its political rivals, the Kremlin said Friday.

Trump became the first former US head of state ever convicted of a crime on Thursday after a New York jury found him guilty of 34 felony charges in a hush money case.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"The fact that a de-facto elimination of political rivals by all possible legal and illegal means is going on there is obvious," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia, whose judiciary has been accused by rights groups and foreign governments of jailing dissidents, often criticises courts in Western countries.

Trump, who faces an election in November that could see him return to the White House, has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "smart guy".

Advertisement

The 77-year-old has vowed to end the Ukraine conflict "within 24 hours" if re-elected, a proposal that has drawn scepticism and alarm from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In February, Trump said he would "encourage" attacks on NATO allies that did not pay their fair share, prompting fierce criticism from the White House and even some of his own supporters.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Biden Secretly Allows Strikes Inside Russia – Ukraine at War Update for May 31 War in Ukraine
Biden Secretly Allows Strikes Inside Russia – Ukraine at War Update for May 31
By John Moretti
16h ago
Donald Trump First US President Ever to Be Convicted Felon BREAKING US
Donald Trump First US President Ever to Be Convicted Felon
By AFP
19h ago
Moscow Minister Implies Peace Possible Only If Kremlin Keeps Invaded Territories War in Ukraine
Moscow Minister Implies Peace Possible Only If Kremlin Keeps Invaded Territories
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Trump Allegedly Suggested He Would Have Bombed Beijing and Moscow Russia
Trump Allegedly Suggested He Would Have Bombed Beijing and Moscow
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Combined Ukrainian Drone and Missile Strikes Burn More Russian Targets