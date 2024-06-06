Ukrainian officials are urging the US and other countries to expedite F-16 pilot training, stating that the current graduation rate is insufficient to produce enough aviators to operate the aircraft soon to be donated to Kyiv, as reported by Politico.

The Politico report, based on interviews with former and current US, Ukrainian, and European officials and lawmakers, many of whom spoke anonymously about sensitive diplomatic conversations, outlines the situation.

Ukraine claims to have 30 pilots immediately available to begin training in the US. However, the Biden administration has informed Kyiv that its Arizona-based program can only accommodate 12 trainees at a time, according to sources familiar with the request. Similar issues with available training spots exist at two other training facilities in Denmark and Romania.

Ukrainian officials argue that having more pilots able to fly F-16s will help Kyiv repel Russian forces from frontlines in areas like Kharkiv, where Moscow has advanced in recent weeks.

However, US officials have cautioned for months that the F-16s will not significantly impact the battlefield for Ukraine. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall stated last year that while the aircraft will provide Ukraine with new capabilities, they won’t be a “dramatic game-changer” to the overall military position.

A US official noted in relation to the situation in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine won't be able to fly close to the Russian border or into Russian territory, as Moscow's air defense systems would easily detect and shoot them down.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has formally requested that the US train additional pilots at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) and Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), leaders of the House Intelligence Committee, have also pressed the administration to approve the additional training. The pair, along with several other lawmakers, sent a letter to the Pentagon last month, asking the administration to prioritize the issue.

However, as Politico reported, Washington informed the Ukrainian military that, in addition to limited space, other countries are also in line for F-16 training at the base and that it cannot break its commitments to those nations.

“We understand they don’t want to break those contracts, but they could move their American pilots to a different base for training,” said Sasha Ustinova, a Ukrainian lawmaker who has advocated for the training.

As outlined by Politico, the National Guard plans to train 12 Ukrainian pilots by the end of September at its Tucson facility, according to Air Force spokesperson Laurel Falls. In addition to the limited space in Arizona, Denmark's training facility will close in November, and a third program in Romania, run by contractors, is not yet operational.

Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Charlie Dietz stated that “dozens” of pilots from various countries are undergoing basic and F-16 flight training in the US and Europe, without providing specific numbers. Maj. Erin Hannigan from the Arizona National Guard confirmed that space is limited due to commitments to other countries and the need for students to meet English language requirements.

Aside from the Tucson location, F-16 training is also conducted at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, but these programs have limited spaces for international students, which are, typically, reserved well in advance.

Eight Ukrainian pilots are being trained in Denmark, but this facility will close next year as Denmark transitions to the F-35 multirole aircraft. Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin and its subcontractor Draken are preparing to train pilots in Romania, but this program is expensive and also has limited capacity.

By the end of the year, 20 Ukrainian F-16 pilots are expected to graduate, half of the 40 needed for a full squadron of 20. Eight new pilots will begin training in Romania, and eight more will soon arrive in Tucson. The Denmark facility will not accept additional pilots.

Among the training facilities, only four slots will be open for Ukrainian pilots through the remainder of the year, according to someone familiar with the issue.

Officials involved in the program revealed that despite initial limitations, the F-16 aircraft will eventually offer significant advantages to Kyiv. Initially, missions will be limited, focusing on targeting drones and cruise missiles. However, with a full squadron of aircraft and trained pilots, broader operations, including potential engagements across the border into Russia, become feasible due to the F-16's superior capabilities to the Russian opposition.

Nevertheless, it's expected that Ukraine won't have a complete squadron of trained pilots until the end of 2025, the report said.

Additionally, obtaining precise air-to-air missiles poses a challenge, as many NATO allies are hesitant to part with their stockpiles, fearing strain on their resources. Discussions among alliance members are ongoing to determine potential contributions.

The first Ukrainian pilots in the US-made F-16 fighter aircraft recently completed initial basic training in the Southwestern US and will soon be receiving further training in Europe, likely either in Romania or Denmark. Maintenance personnel and other ground crew have reportedly also been trained on the F-16s and will arrive in Ukraine to give training to others who did not attend the training outside Ukraine.

Hannigan told Politico that the first batch of Ukrainian F-16 pilots has graduated from the 162nd Wing at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona and will now move on to advanced training in Europe.

The Ukrainian Air Force will receive more than 60 F-16s from Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium. These countries, along with the US, UK, Romania, France, and Bulgaria, have mobilized staff, aircraft, and ground facilities to train Ukrainians to fly and maintain the fighters.