“At its meeting on 7 June, the Swiss Federal Council decided to continue supporting Ukraine in the areas of digitalization and e-governance, approving CHF 58.7 million ($65 million) for this purpose over the next four years,” the Swiss Federal Council announced in a press release.

“Switzerland is thus promoting democratic reforms in Ukraine through digitalization and at the same time increasing the transparency of state-provided services. Both areas are of crucial importance for Ukraine to rebuild,” the government’s statement explained.

“Switzerland will announce its support in the areas of digitalization and e-governance at the next Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC), which will take place on June 11 and 12, 2024, in Berlin. The aim of the conference is to mobilize further international support for Ukraine's reconstruction. The two previous conferences were held in Lugano in 2022 and London in 2023.”