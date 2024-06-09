There are no scheduled blackouts in Ukraine on Sunday, June 9, thanks to reduced energy consumption over the weekend and the resumption of operation of a nuclear power plant (NPP) reactor, reported Ukraine’s energy provider.

“TODAY, June 9, schedule application hourly outages for industrial and household consumers are NOT FORECASTED.

“The reason is a decrease in consumption on the day off and the return to operation of the NPP power unit,” said Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s main energy firm, in a Telegram announcement, adding that restrictions will be announced should they be introduced.

On Saturday, Ukrenergo announced that blackout schedules were expected between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, which is now canceled.

Due to the Russian strikes on Ukrainian power plants – six times this year, as per Ukrenego’s previous announcements – Ukraine’s energy generation capacity has reached a historical low, said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of Ukrenergo.

More than half of Ukraine’s power generation capacity is now in ruins, as per recent reports.

As a result, Ukraine has been forced to introduce an hourly blackout schedule across the country, where power for industrial and residential users is available for four to six hours a day, two hours at a time, in most areas under a rolling schedule – given that the nationwide power consumption did not exceed the limit, which would cut off power altogether.

For the majority of the week, the restrictions have been in place 24 hours a day, with some exceptions such as last Sunday, June 2, when the restrictions were in place during 6 p.m. and midnight.

To cope with the energy deficit, Ukrenergo has also been importing electricity from neighboring countries such as Poland, Slovakia and Romania.