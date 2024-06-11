From the Official website of the President of Ukraine: 

Russia drops up to one hundred guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian cities and villages every day. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin during his speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024. 

The Head of State noted that Russia's biggest strategic advantage over Ukraine is now the advantage in the sky. The answer to this terror is air defense. The President thanked Germany for its global leadership in helping our country to protect the sky. 

“We need at least sevenPatriot systems to secure our main urban agglomerations in the near future, and this will be a driver for preserving normal life in Ukraine that our people deserve so much. In other words, it will directly contribute to defense and ensure that the economic life of the country is not destroyed,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine, together with Germany, the Netherlands, the United States and other partners, was working to provide our country with more air defense systems and already saw how and when they would be able to deliver new systems.

At the same time, Olaf Scholz announced the transfer of the third Patriot system and IRIS-T systems to Ukraine. The President and the Federal Chancellor agreed on this assistance in April.

“The most urgent need of the Ukrainian army now is ammunition, weapons, especially air defense. Therefore, over the next weeks and months, we will provide Ukraine with the third Patriot system, IRIS-T and Gepard systems, missiles and ammunition,” he said.

The Chancellor urged the attendees to support Germany's initiative to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

