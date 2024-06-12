Ukrainian forces reportedly blasted a Russian Pantsir-S1 missile system in the Luhansk region on Monday, June 10, according to Russian Telegram channels.

Reports on social media indicated that the Russian Pantsir was hit by an American HIMARS multiple-launch missile system transferred to Ukraine by the United States.

The Telegram channel Dosʹye Shpyona [Spy Dossier] shared a video of the aftermath of the attack, apparently filmed by a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian Telegram channels reported that this Pantsir belonged to a special-purpose anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense unit of Russia's 1st Army. According to preliminary data, two crew members were killed and another was seriously injured.

The missile system was reportedly operated by senior lieutenant and commander Denys Bariev, who was seriously wounded. The senior sergeant and operator, Andrey Gertsy, and driver-mechanic senior sergeant Igor Gusarov were killed.

The video showcased the Russian Pantsir burning after the impact. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time and place of the video recording. Data on the dead crew members also cannot be verified yet.

The Pantsir missile system, a self-propelled surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system protects military, industrial, and administrative installations from various airborne threats.

It offers defense against aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles, and UAVs, particularly at low altitudes.

According to open sources, the unit cost of the Pantsir missile system ranges from $13.15 million to $14.67 million in export markets.

