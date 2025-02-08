Protestors have rallied outside the Russian embassy in Tokyo on Friday, Feb. 7, to voice their dissent against Russian occupation of foreign territories. 

The Japanese government designated the day as Northern Territories Day. On Feb. 7, 1855, Japan and Russia signed a treaty that stipulated Japanese sovereignty over four islands that later came under Russian control since the end of WWII. 

Among the disputed territories are the Kuril Islands incorporated into Russia’s Sakhalin region. 

Participants of the protests, who wished to remain anonymous, told Kyiv Post that “several dozen men and women, mostly young people” took part in the protest, during which they advocated not only for the return of the islands to Japan but also the liberation of other territories under Russian occupation. 

Protestors seen holding a banner that says "Not only the Northern Territories." Photo: Kyiv Post sources

Protestors were seen holding a banner that says “Not only the Northern Territories.” Some protestors were carrying plaques that said “Kuril Islands, Crimea, Abkhazia, Ossetia, Chechnya, Karelia are occupied by Russia,” Kyiv Post’s sources said.

“The world must constantly keep this on the agenda and make every effort to restore justice and make Moscow small again,” one participant said. 

Kyiv Post confirmed the photos were taken across the road from the Russian embassy in Tokyo

On the same day, rallies calling for the islands’ return to Japan also took place in Nemuro City, Hokkaido in northern Japan, Japanese news outlet NHK reported. 

NHK said the average age of former residents driven from the islands is now 89. 

Meanwhile, Japan’s Foreign Ministry issued a warning that similar protests were set to take place outside the Japanese embassy in Russia’s Sakhalin region and cautioned its nationals to stay vigilant. 

