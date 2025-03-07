[UPDATED: Mar. 7, 7:54 pm, Kyiv time. Added more comments from Trump and Waltz]

US President Donald Trump said he believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin during an impromptu Oval Office address on Friday. 

When asked by a reporter about whether he trusts Putin considering Moscow’s latest attack on Ukraine on Friday, Trump said he believes Putin and that the US is “doing pretty well with Russia” in terms of recent talks. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump (R) attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

“I believe him… We are doing very well with Russia,” Trump said, adding that now Russia is “bombing the hell out of Ukraine” before adding that it has been easier to work with Russia than Ukraine for him. 

Advertisement

“I’m finding it more difficult frankly to deal with Ukraine – and they don’t have the cards,” Trump said, once again using the exact phrase he used to belittle President Volodymyr Zelensky when the latter visited the White House a week prior. 

Trump added that it “may be easier” to “[get] a final settlement dealing with Russia, which is surprising, cause they have all the cards.”

Trump Literally Has No Clue on Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Literally Has No Clue on Ukraine

To imagine that the Trump administration actually thinks Ukrainians would wittingly replace Zelensky with Poroshenko, or Tymoshenko is a fantasy.

When asked if he thinks Putin is taking advantage of Washington’s military aid and intelligence suspension at present, Trump said Putin is “doing what anybody else would do” before claiming that Putin “wants to get [the war] ended.”

“I think he’s doing what anybody else would do, I think he wants to get it stopped and settled, and I think he’s hitting them harder than he’s been hitting them, and I think probably anybody in that position would be doing that right now,” Trump said. 

Advertisement

When asked by a reporter why Washington is not providing Ukraine with aid if Russia is “pounding” Ukraine as he claimed, Trump said that’s because he “[has] to know that they want to settle.”

Trump then went on to claim that Ukraine doesn’t want to settle, though Zelensky reiterated his call time and time again that he wants the war on his country to end. 

When asked by a reporter about Europe’s different position on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump said Europe “[doesn’t] know how to end the war.” 

Trump also claimed multiple times during the conference that the war wouldn’t have started if he were in place.

When asked about security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump said he only wants to settle the war. He claimed that guarantees are “the easy part,” but settling the war is more difficult.

During the conference, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz also stepped in and said the talks next week with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia are set to get the talks on the resources deal “back on track.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
17h ago
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
Mar. 4
More on Trump
Ukraine’s Recent Recruits Believe ‘Peace Won’t Come Quickly’ Ukraine
Ukraine’s Recent Recruits Believe ‘Peace Won’t Come Quickly’
By AFP
9h ago
Emboldened by Trump, Hungary Ups Anti-Kyiv Disinfo: Researcher Ukraine
Emboldened by Trump, Hungary Ups Anti-Kyiv Disinfo: Researcher
By AFP
9h ago
European Rearmament Should Avoid US Firms: Airbus Europe
European Rearmament Should Avoid US Firms: Airbus
By AFP
11h ago
Trump Threatens New Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Attacks War in Ukraine
Trump Threatens New Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Attacks
By AFP
11h ago
Read Next
Who’s Oleksandr Dubinsky, the Ukrainian Lawmaker Who Calls for Zelensky’s Impeachment? Zelensky
Who’s Oleksandr Dubinsky, the Ukrainian Lawmaker Who Calls for Zelensky’s Impeachment?
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Could a Nobel Prize for Trump Get Security Guarantees for Ukraine? A Reporter Asked Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Could a Nobel Prize for Trump Get Security Guarantees for Ukraine? A Reporter Asked
By Katie Livingstone
7h ago
Trump Literally Has No Clue on Ukraine Ukraine
OPINION: Trump Literally Has No Clue on Ukraine
By Timothy Ash
8h ago
Ukrainian Correspondent of Voice of America Fired Due to ‘DOGE Check’ – Media Ukraine
Ukrainian Correspondent of Voice of America Fired Due to ‘DOGE Check’ – Media
By Sergii Kostezh
8h ago
« Previous US Chamber Head in Russia Talks Sanctions Relief with Russian Business Leaders
Next » Who’s Oleksandr Dubinsky, the Ukrainian Lawmaker Who Calls for Zelensky’s Impeachment?