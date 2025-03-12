A Ukrainian army initiative targeting volunteers in the critical 18 to 24 age bracket with big salaries, house loans, and education benefits has delivered its first recruits to the ranks, a Tuesday Army General Staff statement said.

The official announcement said the military’s campaign to reduce the average age of soldiers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was delivering real results, but the numbers of new soldiers reaching the ranks were not made public.

The inducement package, not available to citizens older than 24, includes a Hr.200,000 ($4,880) signing bonus, a base monthly salary of $2,900, add-ons like hardship and combat pay, free housing, medical and dental, and freedom to travel abroad after one year of service.

Once returning to civilian life, a soldier enlisting in the program will have veterans benefits including a state-guaranteed housing loan at 0% interest, subsidized or free higher education, and reduced prices for utilities like electricity and water.

According to army statements, initial recruit cohorts are reinforcing six seasoned brigades, all with strong fighting records. The army recruiting website identified the formations as 10th Mountain Brigade, 72nd Mechanized Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade, 38th Marine Brigade, 28th Mechanized Brigade, and 92nd Mechanized Brigade.

Five of the six are “old army” units with combat experience stretching back to the 2014-15 period and Russia’s first invasion of Ukraine. The sixth unit, 38th Marines, traces its heritage back to a smaller amphibious assault unit raised at the same time.

Soldiers from Ukraine’s 10th Mountain “Edelweiss” Brigade pose around destroyed Russian army equipment in a recruiting video targeting volunteers in the 18-24 age bracket. Kyiv Post screen grab from recruiting video published by the unit in February.

The army-run recruiting platform is online, and volunteers may pick the unit they want to join. Some units, like 92nd Brigade, have guaranteed a recruit’s placement, should he or she wish, in combat specialties like rifleman, grenadier and scout, as well as less dangerous military jobs like supply or drone operations.

The 92nd is best-known in Ukraine for fighting heavily outnumbered and defeating massive Russian tank attacks in Kharkiv region in the early days of the war.

The 92nd promotional pitch said in part: “We have 10 years of experience fighting the occupier. We kicked the Russians in the teeth at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, retaking Kharkiv. We squeezed the enemy out of the Kharkiv region during the counteroffensive. We held the line on the ‘road of life’ near Bakhmut, destroying the (Russian felon mercenaries) ‘ Wagnerites.’ We bravely fought the orcs (Russian troops) on the approaches to Chasiv Yar. Now we are fighting near Toretsk, in Kurshchyna (Russia), and in Glyboky. We have experience, a powerful training base, modern weapons. We are ready to accept motivated people into our unit.”

A Monday report published by the 92nd showed ten recruits in full kit doing leg lift exercises and weapons drills. A recruit identified as Ivan said he joined up because of 92nd brigade’s fighting reputation, the opportunity to travel abroad with his girlfriend after his year’s tour is up, and the chance to save money and help out his parents with cash. He said that since joining up he had been paid his Hr.200,000 ($4,880) recruitment bonus on time.

An Air Assault trooper from 95th Brigade identified as Andriy in a promotional video from that unit said he joined up to defend Ukraine and so that he could buy a house for his parents. A slick video from 10th Mountain Brigade showed soldiers hiking through the Carpathian Mountains and zooming along zip lines, along with combat images of tanks, armored fighting vehicles and Russian soldiers being taken prisoner in a trench.