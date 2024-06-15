The 68th Jaeger Brigade – a veteran formation of the Russo-Ukrainian War – shared a video Friday on Facebook showing the destruction of a Russian tank company in eastern Ukraine. 

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia grouping of forces told the state-run news agency Ukrinform, that the video’s authentic.

“In the Pokrovsk axis, our Defense Forces destroyed eight Russian tanks and put two more out of order. That’s 10 in total. This makes up a tank company,” Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn said that in the same sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed eight more armored fighting vehicles, two artillery systems, and four other vehicles, along with damaging another.

“Our Ukrainian defenders did a good job yesterday,” the spokesman added.

