The 68th Jaeger Brigade – a veteran formation of the Russo-Ukrainian War – shared a video Friday on Facebook showing the destruction of a Russian tank company in eastern Ukraine.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia grouping of forces told the state-run news agency Ukrinform, that the video’s authentic.

“In the Pokrovsk axis, our Defense Forces destroyed eight Russian tanks and put two more out of order. That’s 10 in total. This makes up a tank company,” Voloshyn said.