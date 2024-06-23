The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed the control point of a Russian motorized rifle regiment early morning on Sunday, June 23, the General Staff reported.

"Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other Defense Forces components, successfully attacked the control point of the enemy's motorized rifle regiment in Nehoteevka, Belgorod region," the General Staff said in a statement.

"Explosions were recorded, and the target was successfully hit."

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 33 "aircraft-type drones" were downed across four regions early morning on Sunday, June 23. Twenty-eight drones" were shot down over the Bryansk region, the local governor reported.

"Several municipal districts in the region were subjected to a massive attack. Thanks to our valiant air defence units, all air targets were intercepted and destroyed," Bogomaz wrote, adding that 12 drones were downed in the first hour of the attack. He reported no casualties or damage.

Vasily Anokhin, head of the Smolensk region, reported on his Telegram channel that air defense forces repelled an attack over Smolensk and Yartsevo.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or damage from falling debris," Anokhin stated without specifying the number of drones involved.

This attack followed the one conducted on Friday, June 21, when Ukrainian forces struck a Shahed drone warehouse in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

Satellite images published by OSINT analyst Brady Africk confirmed the destruction of the Shahed-136/Geran-2 storage and preparation sites, educational buildings, and control points.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported that, in addition to the drones, the attack also killed qualified instructors and cadets who were training to launch Shahed-136/Geran-2 drones at Ukrainian targets.