The Ukrainian military and intelligence reported that they struck three Russian oil refineries and a training ground for the Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones with their own attack drones in the early morning hours of Friday, June 21.

The military's attack was conducted with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a Kyiv Post intelligence source said.

The kamikaze drone training ground hit was at Russia's 167th Training Center in Yeisk, in the Krasnodar region, the source in the SBU said.

The site hit houses a warehouse of Iranian drones, whose operators live in a nearby barracks. A series of explosions followed by detonations was recorded.

Subsequently, Ukrainian military and SBU drones struck three refineries in southern Russia: Afipsky, Ilsky, and Krasnodarsky.

These are key facilities producing fuel oil for Black Sea Fleet ships. Their destruction will significantly complicate the logistics of fuel oil supply, making it more expensive and time-consuming, the intelligence source said.

"The SBU continues the active summer season of 'bavovna' (cotton)," the source said, with "cotton" being used as a term to describe the explosions. "Almost every night, 'blooms' occur at military facilities and enterprises that are part of the Russian military-industrial complex and support the war against Ukraine. We predict that this season will be very hot."

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine launched over 114 drones across Russian regions with at least one person killed in the attacks.

"Russian anti-aerial defense systems intercepted and destroyed 70 drones over Crimea and the Black Sea, 43 drones over the Krasnodar region and one drone over Volgograd," the defense ministry said in a statement.