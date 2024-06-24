In a recent post on “X,” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader, who is widely believed to have won the presidential election in her country in 2020, has urged Poland not to shut down border crossing points with Belarus.

Tsikhanouskaya, referencing the Cold War-era division of Europe, urged that any border restrictions should target the Belarusian regime, not its people.

"Keeping Belarusians connected to Europe is crucial—their mobility must be assured. Initiatives to limit border traffic due to the regime's ongoing provocations should target the dictator, not the people," she stated on social media platform X, stressing the need to avoid leaving people "behind a new iron curtain."