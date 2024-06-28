Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“Our agent reported that this complex is located 15 km from Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi,” the post says.

The Atesh partisan movement stated via Telegram that it identified a Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Sochi tasked with guarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin ’s dacha.

The coordinates provided are 43.534815, 39.813225, the partisans said.

“Thanks to this information, the Ukrainian Defense Forces can assess military capabilities and the distribution of forces on Russian territory and plan operations to eliminate important military installations,” Atesh said, calling on Russian servicemen to cooperate.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time and place of the video recording. However, a Ukrainian military officer told Kyiv Post that it is highly probable that the video showcases the Pantsir-S1 air defense system.

“This anti-aircraft missile system has a short range, about 30 kilometers, so the antenna is small compared to other systems, which we can see in the video,” he said.

The Pantsir missile system, a self-propelled surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system, protects military, industrial, and administrative installations from various airborne threats. It offers defense against aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles, and UAVs, particularly at low altitudes.

According to open sources, the unit cost of the Pantsir ranges from $13.15 million to $14.67 million in export markets.

Recently, reports have surfaced indicating that Russia has increasingly deployed this air defense system in both its cities and occupied Crimea. This deployment appears to be in response to attacks by Ukrainian long-range drones.

What is known about the luxurious presidential residence

Investigators from the Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation claim that Putin has four residences assigned to him: the Kremlin, Novo-Ogarevo, Bocharov Ruchey, and Valdai (Novgorod region).

The Bocharov Ruchey state dacha, built in 1934 near Sochi at the initiative of People’s Commissar for Military and Naval Affairs Kliment Voroshilov, was reconstructed in 1955 and soon became a favorite vacation spot for Soviet leaders.

With the collapse of the USSR, Bocharov Ruchey became the only Russian government-level dacha on the Black Sea and was designated as the official residence of the Russian president.

According to Russian media, Bocharov Ruchey occupies 40 hectares. The complex includes many buildings, with the main one being the president’s two-story dacha. Nearby, there are two guest cottages intended for high-ranking visitors.

The main building of the Bocharov Ruchey residence in 1997 / open sources

Putin’s residence in Sichi / sunsochi.com

The main building is located on a hill overlooking the sea. In addition to the study and bedrooms, it has rooms for receiving guests, security, and guest apartments. On the second floor, there is a living room that can accommodate up to 20 people, and on the ground floor, there is a cinema hall. The building features high ceilings and beautiful panoramic windows.

Some insights into the interiors can be gathered from the project footage of the design company that furnished Bocharov Ruchey, although this project dates back to 2009, so a lot could have changed since then.

The project footage of the design company that furnished Bocharov Ruchey in 2009 / atelier-rs.ru

The project footage of the design company that furnished Bocharov Ruchey in 2009 / atelier-rs.ru

During Boris Yeltsin’s tenure, a tennis court was built on the premises.

The property also features two swimming pools, a helicopter pad, a greenhouse complex, a garden area, a vegetable garden, and a sports complex.

Putin on a walk at the Bocharov Ruchey residence

Bocharov Ruchey is separated from the city by two fences. The outer perimeter is enclosed by a reinforced concrete fence, while a metal mesh fence surrounds the park and all buildings within the property. The space between the fences is used for luxurious plantations of feijoa, cherry plum, and peaches.

Additionally, there is a luxurious beach complex with a canopy, sun loungers, and showers. The beach also includes an L-shaped pier for the presidential boat.

Several years ago, an indoor press center with a huge conference room was built in a futuristic style with concrete and glass elements. There is also a public reception area at the gate where visitors can leave messages for Putin or contact him, as per Russian media reports.

Security is abundant in the vicinity of the complex, and the residence can only be photographed from the sea. It can be viewed from the water but only from a distance of 400 meters.