Russian forces destroyed three dozen Ukrainian drones near the border, Moscow's Ministry of Defense said Sunday.
“Air defense systems on duty destroyed fifteen UAVs over Kursk region, nine UAVs over Lipetsk region, four UAVs each over Voronezh and Bryansk regions, and two UAVs each over Oryol and Belgorod regions,” the ministry said in a Telegram post.
