Russian forces destroyed three dozen Ukrainian drones near the border, Moscow's Ministry of Defense said Sunday.

“Air defense systems on duty destroyed fifteen UAVs over Kursk region, nine UAVs over Lipetsk region, four UAVs each over Voronezh and Bryansk regions, and two UAVs each over Oryol and Belgorod regions,” the ministry said in a Telegram post.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
UK Warns of Russian Interference in July 4 General Election Russia
UK Warns of Russian Interference in July 4 General Election
By AFP
1h ago
Fake Shahed Putin, Plays His Last Scoundrel Card – Trump War in Ukraine
OPINION: Fake Shahed Putin, Plays His Last Scoundrel Card – Trump
By Andrei Pointkovsky
4h ago
OSCE Assembly Recognizes Russia’s Genocide of the Ukrainian People War in Ukraine
OSCE Assembly Recognizes Russia’s Genocide of the Ukrainian People
By UkrInform
6h ago
Why and How Russia Is Transferring Ukrainian Children War in Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Why and How Russia Is Transferring Ukrainian Children
By Andreas Umland
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Zelensky Renews Calls for Arms After Deadly Russian Strike
Next » France Votes in Snap Polls as Far-Right Eyes Historic Win