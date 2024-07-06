Ukrainian air defense downed most of the strike drones that Russia launched in overnight attacks July 5-6 – however, in the Sumy region, the Russians hit “energy infrastructure,” cutting off power to several areas, Ukrainian officials said.

“Emergency repair services are working to restore electricity supply. The consequences of an enemy attack are being clarified,” the Sumy Military Administration reported on Telegram Saturday morning.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Air Force reported that it shot down 24 of 27 of the Iranian-made, Russian-launched, Shahed kamikaze drones over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.

The Shahed-131/136 drones were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea, in Ukraine and from the Kursk region, in Russia, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk stated.

Advertisement

“Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, anti-aircraft defense of the Ground Forces, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack,” the Air Force said.