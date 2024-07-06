At least 12 civilians were killed and 50 injured in Russian attacks over the course of Friday regional governors said.

In the Donetsk province, 11 civilians were killed by Russian shelling, Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said in a post on Telegram.

“On July 5, Russians killed 11 residents in the Donetsk region: five in Selydove, three in Chasiv Yar, one each in Komar, Toretsk and Ukrainsk,” Filashkin wrote – adding that another 43 were injured.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin.

The governor of the Kherson province, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that one person was killed and five injured.

“Yesterday, Sadov, Antonivka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Mykilske, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Khreshchenivka, Lviv, Tyaginka, Chervone, Vysoke, Charivne, Mykolaivka, Tomarine, and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes. Also, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Beryslav district,” he wrote Saturday morning.

The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk province, Serhii Lysak, reported that two, men aged 21 and 61, were sent to the hospital for moderate injuries.

“The aggressor hit the area with artillery and anti-aircraft guns. [The Russians] struck the communities of Nikopol, Marganetska and Pokrovska,” Lysak wrote.

Photo: Serhii Lysak.

US officials have estimated that Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion, including Ukrainian and Russian troop deaths, has cost the lives of approximately half a million people.

