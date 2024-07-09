On a day when Ukrainians mourned the loss of toddlers and dozens of other civilians after a Russian air strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv and elsewhere across the country, a letter surfaced in Brussels from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to European Council President Charles Michel and EU leaders, reporting on his visit to Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in which he mostly plagiarized Russian propaganda about “peace for Ukraine.”

Orbán, who visited Moscow on Friday, wrote in his communiqué that Putin’s view of the frontline situation “differs significantly from President Zelensky’s understanding.”

“Putin did not mention Russian losses in any way. With regard to Ukrainian losses, the Russian side estimates the monthly losses of Ukrainian forces at 40,000-50,000 soldiers, which have increased even more in recent weeks. So he was surprised that the Ukrainian president rejected the proposal for a temporary ceasefire,” the Hungarian right-wing populist leader wrote.

Body counts are notoriously difficult to ascertain, but the United States estimates that about 350,000 Russian soldiers have died since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion, (Kyiv official sources and UK estimates put the figure closer to a half-million troops), and about 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action in total.

The United Nations estimates that more than 11,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict.

The Hungarian prime minister added that Russia – according to Putin – is only prepared to agree to the conditions it set during the talks in Istanbul in April 2022, “especially the fifth paragraph of the document, which defines the international security guarantees that should be provided to Ukraine.” This refers to the veto for the so-called security guarantors for Ukraine in case of the use of force against it, and Russia wanted to see itself among these guarantors, Ukrainska Pravda clarified.

Having become a pariah in Brussels and perhaps the only EU leader welcomed past the gates in Red Square, Orbán said Moscow is prepared to “exchange views” on the so-called peace proposal put forward by China and Brazil, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

This “proposal” envisages “peace talks” between Ukraine and Russia and doesn’t mention the need to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Time is a crucial factor in light of the intensification of hostilities and the rapid increase in casualties. Unless we stop this process, we will see more dramatic losses and military developments on the front line in the next two months than ever before,” Orbán wrote.

Orbán said he promised “more surprise meetings [shortly].”