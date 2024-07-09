On the morning of July 8, a Russian missile struck Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. So far, more than 20 people have been injured, 7 of them children. 2 adults, including an Okhmatdyt doctor, were killed. Rescuers, together with Kyiv residents, continue to clear the rubble.

Okhmatdyt is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, annually treating more than 20,000 children from all over the country.

The missile completely destroyed the operating rooms, entire toxicology wing, and life-saving equipment. Other buildings were also damaged. The children have been evacuated to other hospitals.

Our goal is to help Okhmatdyt recover. To save children again. To give them hope.

Russia is targeting the most innocent and vulnerable – help us protect the future of Ukraine in the aftermath of this war crime.

Every donation matters – join in! 

UNITED 24
