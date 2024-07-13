An oil depot was on fire Saturday in Russia’s Rostov region after a Ukrainian drone attack, its governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

“After a drone attack, a fire broke out in a petrol refinery in the Tsimlyansky district,” Golubev wrote, adding that there were no casualties.

The area is hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

Russia’s defense ministry meanwhile announced that its forces had downed four Ukrainian drones -- two in Rostov, one in the Belgorod region adjoining Ukraine and another in Kursk which is up further north.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometers extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022

AFP
