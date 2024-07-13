An oil depot was on fire Saturday in Russia’s Rostov region after a Ukrainian drone attack, its governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

“After a drone attack, a fire broke out in a petrol refinery in the Tsimlyansky district,” Golubev wrote, adding that there were no casualties.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The area is hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

Russia’s defense ministry meanwhile announced that its forces had downed four Ukrainian drones -- two in Rostov, one in the Belgorod region adjoining Ukraine and another in Kursk which is up further north.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometers extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022