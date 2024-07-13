Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin held a telephone call where they discussed lowering the risk of “possible escalation”, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

The call, which was initiated by Moscow, comes as tensions between the two sides flare over Washington’s plan to deploy long-range missiles in Germany, a decision the Kremlin warned could spell a return to Cold War-style confrontation.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The issue of preventing security threats and reducing the risk of possible escalation was discussed,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement on the talks.

According to Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, Austin “emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication” during the conversation.

Advertisement

The two sides have managed to organize sporadic phone calls despite raging tensions over the conflict in Ukraine, including a recent call at the end of June where Moscow chided Washington’s arms supplies to Kyiv.

The White House announced on Wednesday during a NATO summit that it would station long-range weapons including Tomahawk cruise missiles in Germany as a deterrent.

The Kremlin criticized the move, accusing Washington of taking a step towards a new “Cold War” and of directly participating in the conflict in Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Member of N. Korean Delegation Reportedly Drowned in Moscow War in Ukraine
Member of N. Korean Delegation Reportedly Drowned in Moscow
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
We Aren't Helping Ukraine to Win War in Ukraine
We Aren't Helping Ukraine to Win
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
EU Counterparts Warn Hungary Not to Neglect Ukraine Aid War in Ukraine
EU Counterparts Warn Hungary Not to Neglect Ukraine Aid
By AFP
1d ago
Still Time to Save US and Ukraine from Putin and His ‘Western’ Stooges EXCLUSIVE US
OPINION: Still Time to Save US and Ukraine from Putin and His ‘Western’ Stooges
By Andrei Piontkovsky
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous China Says Conducting Joint Military Drills With Russia
Next » Russian Oil Depot on Fire After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Says Rostov Governor