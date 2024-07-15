On July 15, Ukraine celebrates its Day of Statehood.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk and US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink recognized the day with statements.

Congratulations to Ukrainians on their Day of Statehood

"Today, on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood ...we thank all of you. All those whose devotion to Ukraine, conscientiousness and sense of duty protect Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The SBU stated that Ukraine has witnessed tragedies and triumphs throughout its history and that the land carries the memories of those who gave their lives for it.

"Rus was baptized in Kyiv in 988. What happened in Muscovy? Frogs were croaking there!" the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk added.

Bridget Brink said the Day of Ukrainian Statehood spoke on the dedication and determination of Ukrainians to seek freedom, independence and Euro-Atlantic integration even in the midst of Russia's illegal and brutal war.

"The United States is proud to continue to support you," Brink stated.

Ukrainian Statehood Day - things to know

The holiday was introduced by presidential decree No. 423/2021 on  Aug. 24, 2021, on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence, on the Baptism Day of Kyivan Rus'-Ukraine, when the Prince of Kyiv, Volodymyr the Great is commemorated, marking the continuation of the more than a thousand-year history of Ukraine.

The Day of Ukrainian Statehood is symbolized by the three points of the trident – representing struggle, independence, history & identity.

On Feb. 16, 2018, three former presidents of Ukraine – Leonid Kravchuk, Leonid Kuchma, and Viktor Yushchenko – addressed the nation and the parliament suggesting the implementation of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.

