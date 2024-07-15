On July 15, Ukraine celebrates its Day of Statehood.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk and US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink recognized the day with statements.

Congratulations to Ukrainians on their Day of Statehood

"Today, on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood ...we thank all of you. All those whose devotion to Ukraine, conscientiousness and sense of duty protect Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The SBU stated that Ukraine has witnessed tragedies and triumphs throughout its history and that the land carries the memories of those who gave their lives for it.

"Rus was baptized in Kyiv in 988. What happened in Muscovy? Frogs were croaking there!" the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk added.