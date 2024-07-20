Iryna Farion, an ultra-nationalist figure in Ukraine who was known for her controversial statements on the issue of the Ukrainian language, was murdered on a street in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Friday evening and later died in hospital.

Initial reports of the shooting surfaced Friday evening around 8 p.m. local time. She was reportedly walking down the street when an unknown assailant shot her in the head.

Farion was rushed to the hospital. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy announced at 11:30 p.m. that Farion succumbed to her injuries in what he called "an audacious, brazen murder."

Authorities said the case had been classified as "intentional murder," and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the shooter.

A local Telegram channel reported the suspected shooter to be a man aged 20-25, though Kyiv Post is unable to verify the claims; other reports also claimed that Farion was set to go on vacation with her grandchildren to Bulgaria on Saturday, the authenticity of which Kyiv Post is also unable to verify.

A young man dressed in an attire abnormal for the heat reportedly started sitting outside Farion's building for extended periods two weeks ago. Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko confirmed to media outlets that he is the main suspect.

The intention of the shooting remains unclear at the time of publication, and Klymenko said authorities are considering multiple versions of events.

"Of course, other versions may appear. We already have some information about the commission of this crime, about the execution of this crime, but for now we will keep silent about it, because all versions are being checked," said Klymenko at an evening briefing.

Who is Iryna Farion?

Sixty-year-old Farion was a linguist, former lawmaker and self-styled ultra-nationalist known for her uncompromising stance on the language issue in Ukraine.

She joined the nationalist Svoboda (Freedom) party in 2005 and was elected to parliament in 2012. But like her radical party, she failed to maintain popular support and two years later was not elected for a second term. She finished third in her constituency in Lviv with approximately 16 percent of the vote.

She nevertheless maintained her strident tone. In 2017, she said in a television interview that those who do not speak Ukrainian should not receive jobs and education.

In November 2023, Farion sparked anger and mockery when she said that Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov battalion who speak Russian were not "true patriots."

"If they don't speak Ukrainian, then let them call themselves Russians. Why are they so crazy? If they are such great patriots, show your patriotism," she said.

The statement drew criticism from lawmakers and celebrities alike, including Ukrainian world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, a Russian speaker from Crimea who proudly flaunts his Ukrainian identity in the international arena, posted a poem in Russian that mocked Farion as being "an agent of the Kremlin."

The scandal sparked further anger when Farion published a letter of support from a student in Russian-occupied Crimea without hiding his name, which led to the student's arrest by Russian authorities.

Reports also surfaced at the time of her communist past under former Soviet Ukraine, including awards for her exemplary service in promoting the Russian language to foreigners, though she said she did so only to further her career growth and to "destroy them from the inside."

As a result, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) initiated criminal proceedings based on Farion's previous statements and publications.

Farion was also dismissed from her teaching position at the Lviv Polytechnic National University following the incident. The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv initially refused her appeal for reinstatement in February. Subsequently, the Lviv Court of Appeal ruled that the university should reinstate her and compensate her with full salary during her dismissal.

The language issue has generated much debate within the population, a reason why Farion has been perceived as a divisive figure in Ukrainian society for her uncompromising stance.

Since the 2022 invasion, many have considered Russia as "the language of the oppressor" and are trying to shift away from it. Meanwhile, Russia has been promoting the narrative that Ukraine is trying to suppress the Russian-speaking population in the country and has used it as part of its pretext to invade Ukraine.

Some commentators have already voiced their suspicion that Russia was behind the assassination to reopen old linguistic and regional divisions in Ukraine at a time when the war requires maximum unity at home.

President Volodymyr Zelensky promptly condemned Farion's killing.