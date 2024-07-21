In the Sea of Azov, as of 06:00, July 21, Russia keeps four warships on combat duty, with no Kalibr cruise missile carriers among them, while no naval vessels are being observed in the Black Sea.

That’s according to the Ukrainian Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

There is one Russian warship in the Mediterranean Sea, carrying up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Captain Third Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, there are no safe locations left for enemy warships in or around Crimea.