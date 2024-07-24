A poll made in May and June by the Kyiv Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows 55 percent of Ukrainians would vote against making any territorial concessions to Russia. However, the numbers of those who are ready to give up land if it would lead to an end to the war has tripled in the last 12 months with 32 percent now prepared to offer territory for peace.

In Ukraine as a whole there has been a gradual increase in the numbers prepared to make territorial concessions ready Russia to end the war since May 2023, as the chart below shows:

While there are minor differences between the regions of Ukraine the trend is still for an increase in those who see land in exchange for peace as being around a third of those who responded to the survey, as shown in the diagram below.

Among those who are ready to make concessions, 73 percent would be in favor of the erection of a physical barrier between Ukraine and Russia, the complete closure of borders, the introduction of visas and full-fledged customs control.

However, 46 percent of respondents believe that Russia seeks to destroy the Ukrainian nation or commit physical genocide, with only 5 percent believing Russia’s narrative that it seeks to achieve denazification and demilitarization without infringing Ukraine's independence.

The survey gave respondents a number of scenarios that could result in an end to the war, the answers to which showed that:

Although Ukrainians are flexible and open to discussions regarding the details of any peace agreement they would not accept “peace on any terms” and would categorically reject the current demands of Russia.

Critically importance is given to ensuring Ukraine’s future security and protection against another invasion. Previous KIIS surveys showed a Ukraine’s reluctance to accept security agreements such as the 1994 Budapest Memorandum or the so-called Minsk Protocalls which were supposed to have guaranteed Ukrainian security. Many still see membership of NATO as the only way to be sure but, if this becomes impossible, then an alternative formula that Ukrainians can believe in must be established.

The issue of the return of all occupied territories is in the forefront of any discussion. KIIS polls show that the absolute majority of the population want the restoration of full territorial integrity. However, some are more pragmatic and see this as being unlikely to be agreed by Moscow. For most the bare minimum is for Ukraine to regain control over the complete Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the near term.

How Ukrainians feel about negotiations with Russia - what is known

The ZN.UA Mirror of the Week asked Ukrainians on their views on whether it was time to initiate peace talks with Moscow.

According to the publication, 44 percent believe that the time has come to start such negotiations while 35 percent say they are not ready.

49 percent of those in central Ukraine are ready, the highest number, while the lowest rate among those who are ready for negotiations in the western regions at 35 percent.

37 percent of respondents say that the 2022 decree by President Zelensky that precludes any negotiations with Vladimir Putin should not be canceled.

In this survey more than 80 percent of respondents disagree with any suggestion that Ukraine should cede any of the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) or additional territories to Russia for the sake of peace.

ZN.UA’s findings show 51 percent of Ukrainians demand the withdrawal of Russian troops to the borders of 1991, with 26 percent saying they would agree to stop the war along the demarcation line before the 2022 full-scale invasion, and 9 percent being ready to recognize a new border based on the front line at the time of concluding the agreement.