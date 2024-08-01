Within a week, Jason Smart, a political consultant, national security adviser, and a Kyiv Post correspondent, was awarded two additional commendations, something that the American journalist described as the “unique honor and privilege of [his] life,” for his ongoing work to support Ukraine during the war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The first, “The Medal of Merit and Valor in Service to the Military (3rd Degree),” was awarded by the leadership of the United Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Within days, a second acknowledgment, a glass-framed “certificate of appreciation,” for his “important contribution and efforts to provide continuous assistance to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,” signed by the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, was given to Smart.

Advertisement

According to Smart, both awards took him by surprise, however he is delighted to see that the “great work of my colleagues, at Kyiv Post, is being noticed, near and abroad, for the large contribution that it makes to supporting Ukraine,” stressing that “under the Kyiv Post’s current leadership, Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo and CEO Luc Chenier, Ukraine’s oldest English language newspaper is continuing to break records and reach new heights."

Other Topics of Interest Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’ In addition to the typical criticism of Kyiv, the Russian president didn’t comment on potential responses and said he would meet later with military and intelligence officials.

This past February, the head of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, gave Smart a commendation for his “significant contribution to the information security of Ukraine and strengthening its position in the international information space.”

Advertisement

Months earlier, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security (STRATCOM), gave Smart a metal engraved plaque for his “powerful support for Ukraine, in the information space, by persistently combatting Russian disinformation.”

Smart said that he is “honored and humbled” to be recognized by the Ukrainian government, for his efforts to support Ukraine, and that these commendations only highlight that his Kyiv Post colleagues are making a tremendous difference, assisting Ukraine to get the truth to the global public whilst Ukraine “fights the evil known as ‘the Putin Regime.’”

Jason Jay Smart, aged thirty-nine, has been with Kyiv Post since 2021.