Within a week, Jason Smart, a political consultant, national security adviser, and a Kyiv Post correspondent, was awarded two additional commendations, something that the American journalist described as the “unique honor and privilege of [his] life,” for his ongoing work to support Ukraine during the war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The first, “The Medal of Merit and Valor in Service to the Military (3rd Degree),” was awarded by the leadership of the United Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Within days, a second acknowledgment, a glass-framed “certificate of appreciation,” for his “important contribution and efforts to provide continuous assistance to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,” signed by the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, was given to Smart.

Advertisement

According to Smart, both awards took him by surprise, however he is delighted to see that the “great work of my colleagues, at Kyiv Post, is being noticed, near and abroad, for the large contribution that it makes to supporting Ukraine,” stressing that “under the Kyiv Post’s current leadership, Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo and CEO Luc Chenier, Ukraine’s oldest English language newspaper is continuing to break records and reach new heights."

Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’
Other Topics of Interest

Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’

In addition to the typical criticism of Kyiv, the Russian president didn’t comment on potential responses and said he would meet later with military and intelligence officials.

This past February, the head of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, gave Smart a commendation for his “significant contribution to the information security of Ukraine and strengthening its position in the international information space.”

Advertisement

Months earlier, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security (STRATCOM), gave Smart a metal engraved plaque for his “powerful support for Ukraine, in the information space, by persistently combatting Russian disinformation.”

Smart said that he is “honored and humbled” to be recognized by the Ukrainian government, for his efforts to support Ukraine, and that these commendations only highlight that his Kyiv Post colleagues are making a tremendous difference, assisting Ukraine to get the truth to the global public whilst Ukraine “fights the evil known as ‘the Putin Regime.’”

Jason Jay Smart, aged thirty-nine, has been with Kyiv Post since 2021.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Belatedly Russia Moves to Protect Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Air Defenses
Belatedly Russia Moves to Protect Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Thick Fog of War in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Regions as Ukrainian Raiders Strike Russia
ANALYSIS: Thick Fog of War in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Regions as Ukrainian Raiders Strike
By Christopher Stewart
8h ago
Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’ War in Ukraine
Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Footage Shows Ukrainian FPV Drone Destroying Russian Mi-28 Attack Helicopter in Midair Drones
Footage Shows Ukrainian FPV Drone Destroying Russian Mi-28 Attack Helicopter in Midair
By Alisa Orlova
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Rash of Russian Soldiers Paying Bribes to Exit Kremlin Army, Intel Says
Next » Russia vs Ukraine: The Biggest War of The Fake News Era