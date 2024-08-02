On July 31, British actor, writer and comedian Stephen Fry released a documentary on his YouTube channel about his visit to Kyiv last year.

On Sept. 5, 2023, Fry visited Kyiv to participate in the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. His stay in Ukraine became the basis for the film, featuring a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, artist Nikita Titov and military personnel from the Azov brigade. The movie also shows Fry's first reactions to an air alert.

Fry gave an interview to the Ukrainian stand-up comedian and volunteer Vasyl Baidak and presented him with stamps with a Chicken Kyiv, matches with the image of Hugh Laurie and a tie, which Baidak collects.

The documentary film can be watched here: