On July 31, British actor, writer and comedian Stephen Fry released a documentary on his YouTube channel about his visit to Kyiv last year.
On Sept. 5, 2023, Fry visited Kyiv to participate in the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. His stay in Ukraine became the basis for the film, featuring a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, artist Nikita Titov and military personnel from the Azov brigade. The movie also shows Fry's first reactions to an air alert.
Fry gave an interview to the Ukrainian stand-up comedian and volunteer Vasyl Baidak and presented him with stamps with a Chicken Kyiv, matches with the image of Hugh Laurie and a tie, which Baidak collects.
Who is Stephen Fry?
Stephen Fry is a British comedy actor, writer, broadcaster, author, and director of Norwich City Football Club. He is also president of the mental health charity Mind.
He gained popularity in the 1980s, primarily for his roles in television series such as Blackadder, Jeeves and Wooster, and his TV comedy partnership with Hugh Laurie. Outside the UK, Fry is best known for his role as Oscar Wilde in the film Wilde.
Fry is perceived as an embodiment of the English spirit and classic English language. In addition to his TV and film work, he is a columnist in newspapers and magazines and has four novels and three parts of an autobiography to his name.
