The guerrillas provided coordinates and a photo of the missile system in their Telegram report: 47.5337226, 37.2052414.

The Atesh guerrilla movement reported discovering a Russian Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, describing it as being “for hunting F-16s.”

“It seems that due to the new arrivals of F-16 fighters, the occupiers are forced to transfer additional air defense systems closer to the front line,” the report read.

The Buk medium-range anti-aircraft missile system is designed for point defense against various aerial threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and helicopters. The latest version, the Buk-M1-2, is estimated to cost around $100 million.

Earlier, a Ukrainian military officer speaking anonymously to the Kyiv Post noted a recent trend of Ukrainian forces destroying Russian Buk missile systems using various attack methods, including UAVs.

Bloomberg reported that an unspecified number of Western F-16 multirole fighters have recently arrived in Ukraine. According to anonymous sources, the delivery was small and completed just before the end-of-July deadline. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the report.

The F-16s sent to Ukraine are likely equipped with advanced US air-to-ground weapons, such as AGM-88 HARM anti-radar air-to-surface missiles, JDAM extended-range guided bombs, and SDB (small-diameter bomb) precision munitions, as reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM) is specifically designed to target any ground-based radar, including those used by the Buk and other air defense radars. When the HARM is used by the F-16, the pilot can see the radar using the missile to detect the target radar and decide how and when to employ the weapon, a capability unavailable when utilized by a MiG-29 or Su-27



The US will also provide AIM-120 AMRAAM active radar missiles and AIM-9X infrared (IR) missiles as standard air-to-air ordnance.

The advanced Western avionics of the F-16s are expected to enhance Ukraine’s capabilities against Russia’s more advanced air fleet. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine needs at least 128 F-16s to effectively ensure its air superiority.

Ukraine also faces challenges regarding the number of trained pilots and the protection of airfields where the new aircraft will be based. These airfields are vulnerable to Russian long-range missile strikes, making it crucial for Ukraine to address these issues to fully utilize the new capabilities provided by the F-16s.

In response to the arrival of the F-16s, the Kremlin announced that any F-16s delivered to Ukraine would be shot down and would have minimal impact on the battlefield. "Their number will gradually decrease; they will be shot down... But of course, these deliveries will not have any significant impact on the development of events on the front," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

For over two years, Ukraine has advocated for the US-made F-16s, considered the crown jewel of military hardware sought from Western allies. The F-16 is renowned for its precision, speed, and range, and Kyiv hopes its arrival will improve protection against Russian bombardment.

Several NATO countries have pledged to supply varying numbers of F-16s and have been training Ukrainian pilots and crews for months. Amid a severe Russian air campaign, President Zelensky has emphasized the need for improved air defenses in meetings with allies.

In a May interview with AFP, Zelensky disclosed that Ukraine needs around 130 F-16s to achieve parity with Russian aviation. However, Ukraine’s partners have promised fewer than 100 F-16s to date, with most of the planes expected to arrive over the coming years due to the extensive training required for pilots.