Ukraine won their first gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Saturday when their fencers triumphed in the women's sabre team competition.

They beat South Korea 45-42 in the final at the Grand Palais.

Japan seized the bronze medal after overcoming France 45-40

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media message that the gold showed "that Ukrainians are winning!"

"We are cheering for our (people) and supporting them with the whole country," he added.

The Ukraine team has high hopes of adding a second gold on Sunday when Yaroslava Mahuchikh goes in the women's high jump, weeks after she set a new world record of 2.10m.

With war against Russia raging at home, many of the Ukrainian team have prepared for the Olympics in training camps abroad.