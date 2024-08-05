Over the past few days, Russian forces have made significant progress in the Donetsk region, advancing in the area of seven settlements, according to reports from Deep State.

The Russian army is pushing westward toward Pokrovsk, a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in Donbas, and continues its offensive west of the city of Donetsk and near the administrative border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukrainian counterattacks involving tanks were not able to halt the Russian advance.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russian forces are assaulting from three axes in the Pokrovsk area, attacking from the north and bypassing from the east. Assault operations are also ongoing west of Serhiivka.

The situation around Toretsk has worsened as well. According to Meduza frontline situation analysis, Russian troops have advanced several kilometers west of Zalizne toward Niu-York, attempting to connect with forces storming Zalizne.

Advertisement

This movement threatens to encircle Ukrainian troops fortified in positions established since 2015. If the Russian advance continues at this pace, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may soon need to retreat from these positions.

Toretsk itself remains under Ukrainian control but has endured massive shelling for over a month, with attacks from both artillery and aircraft using guided bombs.

The proximity to the front line has also allowed Russian forces to deploy FPV drones targeting Ukrainian armored and civilian vehicles.

Other Topics of Interest Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’ In addition to the typical criticism of Kyiv, the Russian president didn’t comment on potential responses and said he would meet later with military and intelligence officials.

Deep State’s Telegram channel noted on August 4: “The enemy seems to have broken through the chain. Assault operations north of Zhelanne continue. In addition, the enemy has a tactical success east of the village and is making an attempt to bypass it.”

Analysts also report Russian progress in the settlements of Ivanivka and Lysychne, with assaults on Ivanivka and attempts to bypass Lysychne from the south.

The AFU’s defensive crisis is intensifying in a 100-kilometer arc around Avdiivka. Following the capture of the village of Prohres between Avdiivka and Pokrovsk in late July, Russian forces have targeted the flanks and rear of Ukrainian units, forcing them to abandon positions.

Advertisement

The brewing defensive crisis near Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar is compounded by challenges in other areas, particularly in the southern Donbas. The AFU commanders face significant challenges in stabilizing the situation.