A purge of senior Russian military officials suspected of corruption began at the end of April. The clear-out was aimed at those who owed allegiance to the former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and was seen as a power play between him and the Federal Security Service (FSB). It has continued, however, under his replacement, Andrey Belousov.

On Thursday, August 1 the former head of the Military Construction Branch (VSK), Sergei Sukhov, was arrested on suspicion of fraud. He was responsible for the letting of contracts for construction of operational, technical and residential buildings anywhere and for any purpose needed by Russia’s Armed Forces.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He is suspected of taking bribes from a number of companies who performed work for VSK under government contracts and is suspected to have pocketed around 200 million rubles ($2.3 million). The investigations are also likely to involve not only employees of the companies concerned but Sergei Gorsky, the former head head of the VSK project support department who later became the general director of SK Patriot LLC, one of the companies believed to be involved in the corruption.

Advertisement

On Monday, August 5, the deputy head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Major General Vladimir Shesterov was arrested on suspicion of embezzling funds allocated for the operation of the “Patriot Park” and exhibition center.

Other Topics of Interest Tuareg Rebels Demand Wagner Mercenaries Be Kicked Out of Africa Tuareg representatives responded on Aug. 7 to accusations its armed forces had attacked members of Mali’s armed forces at the end of July.

The park was built under the direction of Shoigu and his deputy Ivanov, who was arrested in April. The site covers an area of more than 3,500 hectares (8,650 acres) and contains military-patriotic museums, zones for military and historic displays and events, as well as Ministry of Defense’s main church which alone cost 2 billion rubles ($23.3 million).

One of the popular attractions at the park is a reenactment of the 1945 capture of Berlin’s Reichstag by the Red Army: