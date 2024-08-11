The naval forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in partnership with the Main Intelligence Agency (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, hit an offshore gas platform, to which the Russian forces had brought equipment and military personnel.

The corresponding video was published on his Facebook page by spokesperson of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, Lt. Cmdr. Dmytro Pletenchuk.

“So, the occupiers used this location for GPS spoofing in order to make civilian shipping dangerous. We cannot allow this to happen,” he wrote.

Pletenchuk also said that half a day before the defeat, the enemy threw equipment and military personnel onto the platform. “There were no civilians there. The platform did not perform its regular functionality,” he noted.

