Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Among them, three identified themselves as being from Grozny, with one confirming service in the Akhmat special forces [Kadyrovites]. In the video, the prisoners’ eyes are covered with duct tape.

The Ukrainian project “I Want to Live,” known for assisting Russian soldiers in surrendering, released a video on Monday, August 12, featuring several dozen captured soldiers.

The video is accompanied by a statement claiming that these soldiers were captured in the Kursk region.

“Ramzan Kadyrov once said that the fighters of Akhmat do not surrender. Well, usually yes, since they are sitting in the rear, but in the Kursk region, the situation was developing dynamically, and these Akhmat fighters did not even try to resist,” the description of the video says.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have been conducting military operations in the Kursk region since Aug. 6. On the first day of the operation, videos surfaced showing captured Russian soldiers, including conscripts.

Akhmat special forces unit commander Apti Alaudinov earlier asserted that his unit’s fighters were stationed at positions on the border of the Kursk region with Ukraine. He claimed that Ukrainian forces bypassed these positions, avoiding direct engagement with the Akhmat unit.

On Aug. 6, the Telegram channel Cheka-OGPU reported that fighters from the Akhmat unit stationed in the Korenevsky district of the Kursk region “scattered” during the initial strikes, allowing Ukrainian forces to advance deeper into the area.

Other Topics of Interest Combat Area in Kursk Region Increased 70 Square Km in One Day The total combat zone now covers 720 square kilometers. Meanwhile the Russian Defense Ministry is publishing old videos claiming they’re new “successful strikes.”

The report stated that at least 15 Akhmat fighters were injured because of the Ukrainian military’s breakthrough across the border.

On the same day, military correspondent Yuriy Kotenok reported that the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region was countered by border guards and the Defense Ministry, but not by the Akhmat fighters who were present in the combat zone.

“Throughout the day’s combat reports, I saw no mention of the so-called ‘TikTok troops,’“ Kotenok commented.