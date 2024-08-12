Kyiv and Moscow exchanged accusations on Sunday, August 11, after a fire broke out at a cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently under Russian control.

Despite the incident, Ukraine, Russia, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that radiation levels have not increased, and nuclear safety remains unaffected.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official, announced on Monday that the fire had been "completely extinguished," blaming Ukrainian forces for the blaze. Similarly, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, pointed fingers at Ukraine's military.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of deliberately starting the fire as an act of "blackmail" against Kyiv and shared a video showing black smoke rising from one of the cooling towers, with flames visible at the base.