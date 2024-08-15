A Ukrainian news crew made its first news broadcast from the town of Suzdha in Russia’s Kursk region, 10 km (6 miles) from the Ukrainian border, marking the first Ukrainian news report from Russian territories since the 2022 invasion began and indicated that Ukraine likely controls Sudzha.

As reported by TSN, Ukrainian troops removed the Russian flag from one of the buildings in Sudzha, a town that also hosts the Sudzha gas metering station, the only route of Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine.

Some internet users have identified the location as a boarding school in central Sudzha, which Kyiv Post is able to confirm based on the TSN footage.