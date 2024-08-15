A Ukrainian news crew made its first news broadcast from the town of Suzdha in Russia’s Kursk region, 10 km (6 miles) from the Ukrainian border, marking the first Ukrainian news report from Russian territories since the 2022 invasion began and indicated that Ukraine likely controls Sudzha.
As reported by TSN, Ukrainian troops removed the Russian flag from one of the buildings in Sudzha, a town that also hosts the Sudzha gas metering station, the only route of Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine.
Some internet users have identified the location as a boarding school in central Sudzha, which Kyiv Post is able to confirm based on the TSN footage.
A TSN correspondent said the town was not badly damaged, with most damages allegedly caused by Russian aerial bombs. Footage also showed destroyed Russian equipment lying on the outskirts of Sudzha.
It added that around 100 locals are known to remain in Sudzha, with most hiding in underground bunkers. A local interviewed by the TSN crew complained about the lack of Russian evacuation efforts and the lack of water and food.
The news crew accompanied Ukrainian troops in distributing humanitarian aid to locals.
Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, said on Tuesday, Aug. 14, that Kyiv had already captured 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) of Russian territory in the Kursk region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday evening that Ukraine had established control over 74 settlements in the Kursk region, while analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) were only able to confirm Ukrainian operations in or near roughly 41 settlements based on open-source data.
