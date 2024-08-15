Russia has reportedly initiated negotiations for a prisoner exchange for the first time since launching the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv's ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on the United News telethon.

Lubinets attributed this unexpected move to the situation in Russia's Kursk region.

Contrary to Russian propagandists’ claims that such exchanges had been blocked, Lubinets confirmed that communication between Ukrainian and Russian ombudsmen is ongoing at Moscow’s instigation.

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights, has yet to confirm the information.

This development comes after a plea from the mother of Ivan Plesovsky, a conscript from Komi reportedly captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, urging Russian authorities to secure her son's release.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) special forces captured 102 Russian soldiers on Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the Kursk region of Russia, an event that currently marks the largest single capture of enemy troops and gave Kyiv Post the evidence to prove it.

The capture resulted from a successful operation by the SBU's Special Operations Center “A” unit as it took on, cleared and seized a well-fortified enemy battalion stronghold. The trench complex contained underground communications, living quarters, a dining area, an armory, and even a bathhouse.

SBU sources said the captured soldiers were from the 488th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment and the Chechen “Akhmat” special forces unit who surrendered despite having ample supplies and ammunition.

