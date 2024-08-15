Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) special forces captured 102 Russian soldiers on Wednesday Aug. 14 in the Kursk region of Russia, which currently marks the largest single capture of enemy troops and gave Kyiv Post the evidence to prove it.

The capture resulted from a successful operation by the SBU's Special Operations Center “A” unit as it took on, cleared and seized a well-fortified enemy battalion stronghold. The trench complex contained underground communications, living quarters, a dining area, an armory, and even a bathhouse.

SBU sources said the captured soldiers were from the 488th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment and the Chechen “Akhmat” special forces unit who surrendered despite having ample supplies and ammunition.

On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 15, the project “I Want to Live,” which helps Russians voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian captivity, wrote on its Telegram channel that the hundred or more Russian soldiers had been abandoned by their commanders and, therefore, made the sensible decision to surrender.

“It is hard to fight when you are commanded by vigilantes and treasury thieves, and your flanks are “covered” by Kadyrov's bandits who throw everything and everyone just to avoid being captured themselves”, the post read.